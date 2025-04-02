Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Poland
  3. Środa Wielkopolska County
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Środa Wielkopolska County, Poland

gmina Zaniemysl
3
6 properties total found
House in Sulecinek, Poland
House
Sulecinek, Poland
Area 100 m²
$180,794
Apartment in Jeziory Wielkie, Poland
Apartment
Jeziory Wielkie, Poland
Area 587 m²
For sale a warehouse facility with an office part, with a total size of 587 m2, on a plot of…
$503,712
House in Sulecinek, Poland
House
Sulecinek, Poland
Area 100 m²
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of selling the house (the extreme segmen…
$180,640
House in Zaniemysl, Poland
House
Zaniemysl, Poland
Area 182 m²
Are you looking for a place where you can find peace and harmony away from the city noise? Y…
$330,642
House in Jaszkowo, Poland
House
Jaszkowo, Poland
Area 138 m²
The modern design of a ground floor house with a four-story roof is a unique proposal for a …
$110,723
Apartment in Sroda Wielkopolska, Poland
Apartment
Sroda Wielkopolska, Poland
Area 1 119 m²
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of sales perfectly located on the map of…
$101,169
