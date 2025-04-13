Apartments for sale in Srem, Poland

Show property on map Show properties list
Apartment in Srem, Poland
Apartment
Srem, Poland
Area 340 m²
Service building with investment potential – Śrem, ul. Warsztow
$158,628
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Srem, Poland
Apartment
Srem, Poland
Area 360 m²
For sale, a unique 360 m2 building is located in the centre of Śrem, just off the Market Squ…
$185,110
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Srem, Poland
3 room apartment
Srem, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
Description of the property:
$79,446
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
