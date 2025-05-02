Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Śrem County, Poland

House in Zbrudzewo, Poland
House
Zbrudzewo, Poland
Area 190 m²
I present to you the attractive offer of a free-standing house of type located in Zbrudzew k/Śrem
Price on request
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Luciny, Poland
House
Luciny, Poland
Area 160 m²
I recommend a unique single-family house with a net area of 152,08m2 . The property is locat…
$230,126
