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Houses for sale in Sopot, Poland

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House in Sopot, Poland
House
Sopot, Poland
Area 181 m²
THE HOUSE FREEDOM WITH TARAS
$805,713
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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