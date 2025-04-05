Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Pruszcz Gdanski
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Pruszcz Gdanski, Poland

2 properties total found
5 bedroom apartment in Pruszcz Gdanski, Poland
5 bedroom apartment
Pruszcz Gdanski, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 338 m²
For Sale: Two-Story Single-Family Home with Full Basement! Ground Floor: 3 rooms, a separate…
$170,405
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
1 bedroom apartment in Pruszcz Gdanski, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Pruszcz Gdanski, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
We present an offer of a 2-room apartment for sale in Pruszcz Gdański – Młody Pruszcz estate…
$174,787
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes