Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Residential
  4. Penthouse
  5. Garage

Penthouses with garage for sale in Poland

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Floor 30/54
Złota 44 is a new icon of Warsaw ! The tallest apartment building in Europe. I am pleased…
$2,45M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go