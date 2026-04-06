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Monthly rent of commercial properties in Otwock, Poland

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2 properties total found
Commercial property 45 m² in Otwock, Poland
Commercial property 45 m²
Otwock, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/5
```html For rent, business premises, 2 rooms, 45 m², Otwock, Galeria Górna. We offer a com…
$804
per month
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Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 47 m² in Otwock, Poland
Commercial property 47 m²
Otwock, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 5
For rent, business property, 46.9 m², Otwock, str. Górna 6. We offer a service space with …
$545
per month
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Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
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