Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Otwock
  4. Land

Lands for sale in Otwock, Poland

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Otwock, Poland
Plot of land
Otwock, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 7 050 m²
Floor 1
The plot with an area of ​​7050 m2, with dimensions of about 30 m from the front, expands to…
$218,041
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Plot of land in Otwock, Poland
Plot of land
Otwock, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 3 902 m²
Floor 1
Two adjacent plots of land in Otwock, with a total area of ​​3,902 m², are located in a pict…
$45,638
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Plot of land in Otwock, Poland
Plot of land
Otwock, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 4 905 m²
Floor 1
For sale is a plot of 4905 m² located at Wspaniała Street in Wólka Mlądzkiej. The plot measu…
$266,224
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Plot of land in Otwock, Poland
Plot of land
Otwock, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 4 593 m²
Floor 1
For sale is a 4600 m² plot of land in a picturesque forested part of Otwock-Soplicowo, ideal…
$232,884
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Plot of land in Otwock, Poland
Plot of land
Otwock, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 3 000 m²
Floor 1
For sale is a unique plot of land in a picturesque area, surrounded by pine forests and loca…
$165,126
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Plot of land in Otwock, Poland
Plot of land
Otwock, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 9 812 m²
Floor 1
For sale plot in Otwock, located directly on the bank of the Świder river. An ideal place fo…
$653,636
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes