Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Oborniki
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Oborniki, Poland

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 room apartment in Oborniki, Poland
2 room apartment
Oborniki, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
2-room apartment 36.6 m2 after general renovation – Copernicus Street, Oborniki
$79,196
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Oborniki, Poland
2 room apartment
Oborniki, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
I invite you to get acquainted with the offer: for sale spacious and functional apartment of…
$102,841
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go