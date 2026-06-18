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Residential properties for sale in Miedzyrzec Podlaski, Poland

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1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Miedzyrzec Podlaski, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Miedzyrzec Podlaski, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 4
We are offering for sale a 57.31 m² cooperative flat in a block of flats, including a 6.07 m…
$87,691
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