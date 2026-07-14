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Houses for sale in Lublin Voivodeship, Poland

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House in Losiniec, Poland
House
Losiniec, Poland
Area 185 m²
Comfortable single-family house with a large garden and terrace – Salmon
$236,637
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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