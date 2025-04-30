Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Lower Silesian Voivodeship
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Lower Silesian Voivodeship, Poland

2 properties total found
Commercial property 57 m² in Wrocław, Poland
Commercial property 57 m²
Wrocław, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
I am offering for sale a very attractive, comfortable three-room apartment with an area of ​…
$182,457
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Commercial property in Wrocław, Poland
Commercial property
Wrocław, Poland
Number of floors 3
It is offered for sale valid the hotel is located in one of the most picturesque places of…
$3,60M
