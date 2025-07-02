Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Kuyavian-Pomeranian Voivodeship
  4. Long-term rental
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Monthly rent of houses mountain view in Kuyavian-Pomeranian Voivodeship, Poland

gmina Lubicz
6
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
5 bedroom house in Mierzynek, Poland
5 bedroom house
Mierzynek, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
New, finished to a high standard, 280 m2 house located in a gated community next to the Amer…
$9,460
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
inwest.warszawa
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kuyavian-Pomeranian Voivodeship, Poland

with Garage
with Sea view