Hotels for sale in Koszalin, Poland

Exclusive Hotel Property with 110 rooms for Sale – Seaside Location in Northern Poland in Koszalin, Poland
UP UP
Exclusive Hotel Property with 110 rooms for Sale – Seaside Location in Northern Poland
Koszalin, Poland
Rooms 110
Area 30 000 m²
Exclusive Hotel Property for Sale – Seaside Location in Northern Poland I am pleased to p…
$13,65M
