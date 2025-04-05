Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Poland
  3. Koszalin County
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Koszalin County, Poland

1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Rosnowo, Poland
3 bedroom house
Rosnowo, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 1
We present to you a unique house for sale in the picturesque village of Rosnowo. This 132 m2…
Price on request
