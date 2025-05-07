Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Kostrzyn
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Kostrzyn, Poland

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
House in Kostrzyn, Poland
House
Kostrzyn, Poland
Area 105 m²
If your priority is to have a house in the city, at an affordable price, we have an offer th…
$152,025
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Kostrzyn, Poland
House
Kostrzyn, Poland
Area 255 m²
HOME TO LOVE IN GREAT COSTON
$343,445
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go