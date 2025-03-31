Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Konstantynow Lodzki, Poland

2 properties total found
House in Konstantynow Lodzki, Poland
House
Konstantynow Lodzki, Poland
Area 113 m²
A unique home for exceptional people – urban space, independence and freedom
$401,698
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 bedroom house in Konstantynow Lodzki, Poland
3 bedroom house
Konstantynow Lodzki, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
We offer a unique, one-story, terraced house in a closed housing estate Srebrna Ostoja. Info…
$207,069
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
