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Apartments for sale in gmina Zytno, Poland

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Apartment in Magdalenki, Poland
Apartment
Magdalenki, Poland
Area 58 000 m²
For sale, a complex of two agricultural parcels with a total area of 5,8000 ha covered by on…
$305,823
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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