Residential properties for sale in gmina Zychlin, Poland

apartments
3
4 properties total found
3 room apartment in Pasieka, Poland
3 room apartment
Pasieka, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
We invite you to take a look at the unique offer of a three-bedroom apartment with an area o…
$218,955
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Pasieka, Poland
House
Pasieka, Poland
Area 464 m²
I present a very interesting offer for large families with the possibility of doing business…
$457,375
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
1 room apartment in Pasieka, Poland
1 room apartment
Pasieka, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
For sale two-bedroom apartment in a great location – Pomerania 6, right next to Freedom Squa…
$47,044
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Pasieka, Poland
2 room apartment
Pasieka, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Modern Apartment for Sale in Łódź Center
$169,882
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Properties features in gmina Zychlin, Poland

