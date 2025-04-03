Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Wieliszew
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in gmina Wieliszew, Poland

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Wieliszew, Poland
Apartment
Wieliszew, Poland
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/4
Wieliszew - a picturesque commune located near Warsaw.  On a vast plot, near wonderfully gre…
$117,856
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in gmina Wieliszew, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes