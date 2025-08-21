Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Turek
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in gmina Turek, Poland

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Obrebizna, Poland
House
Obrebizna, Poland
Area 245 m²
A place where you can hear birds singing and trees
$126,430
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in gmina Turek, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go