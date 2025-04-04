Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Tomaszow Mazowiecki
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in gmina Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room apartment in Swinsko, Poland
1 room apartment
Swinsko, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Cozy apartment with an area of 34.01 square meters, located in a great location on 120 Łagie…
$77,979
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in gmina Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes