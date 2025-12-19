Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Tarnowiec
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in gmina Tarnowiec, Poland

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 bedroom house in Czelusnica, Poland
UP UP
4 bedroom house
Czelusnica, Poland
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 590 m²
Number of floors 3
Exceptional Investment Opportunity—Two Fully Furnished Houses with Business Potential Total …
$919,822
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English, Polski
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in gmina Tarnowiec, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go