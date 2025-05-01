Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Swarzedz
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in gmina Swarzedz, Poland

сommercial property
4
4 properties total found
Shop 616 m² in Janikowo, Poland
Shop 616 m²
Janikowo, Poland
Area 616 m²
For sale a plot of land with an area of ​​616m2 in Janikowo near Poznań at ul. Odrzutowa.
$40,999
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Shop 2 296 m² in Janikowo, Poland
Shop 2 296 m²
Janikowo, Poland
Area 2 296 m²
For sale 3 land properties with a total area of ​​2296m2 in Janikowo near Poznań at Odrzutow…
$85,967
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Shop 683 m² in Janikowo, Poland
Shop 683 m²
Janikowo, Poland
Area 683 m²
For sale a 683m2 plot of land in Janikowo near Poznań at ul. Odrzutowa. Plot number 233/6 Pl…
$10,581
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Shop 997 m² in Janikowo, Poland
Shop 997 m²
Janikowo, Poland
Area 997 m²
For sale a 997m2 plot of land in Janikowo near Poznań at ul. Odrzutowa. Plot number 233/7 Pl…
$34,387
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go