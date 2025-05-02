Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in gmina Suchy Las, Poland

Apartment in Zlotniki, Poland
Apartment
Zlotniki, Poland
Area 144 m²
Perfectly and well-liked LOCATION OS. FINES # HOME AFTER REMONT REPRESENTED # CAMERAL GARD #…
$416,129
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Zlotniki, Poland
2 room apartment
Zlotniki, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Apartment in Złotników, Municipality of Dry Forest – for sale
$126,297
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Properties features in gmina Suchy Las, Poland

