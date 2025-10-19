Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Slomniki
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in gmina Slomniki, Poland

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment in Slomniki, Poland
3 room apartment
Slomniki, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
$260,924
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in gmina Slomniki, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go