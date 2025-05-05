Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Skrzyszow
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in gmina Skrzyszow, Poland

1 property total found
6 bedroom house in Pogorska Wola, Poland
6 bedroom house
Pogorska Wola, Poland
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 376 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale, a beautiful detached house with a large garden, garage and workshop on a plot of 1…
$213,376
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in gmina Skrzyszow, Poland

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go