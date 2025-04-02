Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in gmina Siechnice, Poland

1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Siechnice, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Siechnice, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
FOR SALE! Beautiful, finished apartment located in the city centre! Location: Wrocław, Star…
$283,723
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Properties features in gmina Siechnice, Poland

