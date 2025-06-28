Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Radzymin
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in gmina Radzymin, Poland

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
6 bedroom house in Slupno, Poland
6 bedroom house
Slupno, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 176 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale: a comfortable, modern, thoughtfully designed detached house with a usable area of …
$402,492
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 bedroom house in Cegielnia, Poland
3 bedroom house
Cegielnia, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 1/2
An investment of 20 premises with their own garage, an additional parking space for a second…
$178,979
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in gmina Radzymin, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go