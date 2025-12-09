Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in gmina Parzeczew, Poland

4 bedroom house in Skorka, Poland
4 bedroom house
Skorka, Poland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale a standalone house with an area of 270 m² in Warsaw, Wawer, Aleksandrów Pierwszy, s…
$476,678
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
