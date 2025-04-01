Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in gmina Oborniki, Poland

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Sepno, Poland
Plot of land
Sepno, Poland
Area 1 511 m²
I recommend buying a construction site in a super location – right next to the forest. Natur…
$96,868
Plot of land in Maniewo, Poland
Plot of land
Maniewo, Poland
Area 1 482 m²
PARTY WITH CONSTRUCTION CONDITIONS!!!
$51,557
Plot of land in Dabrowka Lesna, Poland
Plot of land
Dabrowka Lesna, Poland
Area 12 000 m²
For sale a plot in Dąbrowka Forest near Obornik with an area of 12,000 m2
Price on request
Plot of land in Kowanowko, Poland
Plot of land
Kowanowko, Poland
Area 6 529 m²
OFF MARKET TO THE END OF JULY
$179,528
