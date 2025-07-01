Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Lubicz
  4. Long-term rental
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Monthly rent of houses mountain view in gmina Lubicz, Poland

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
5 bedroom house in Mierzynek, Poland
5 bedroom house
Mierzynek, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
New, finished to a high standard, 280 m2 house located in a gated community next to the Amer…
$9,460
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
inwest.warszawa
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in gmina Lubicz, Poland

with Garage
with Sea view