Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Lubicz
  4. Commercial

Сommercial property in gmina Lubicz, Poland

;
1 property total found
Commercial property 150 m² in Mierzynek, Poland
Commercial property 150 m²
Mierzynek, Poland
Area 150 m²
I present to you a universal commercial space with a valid pharmacy license, combining a rea…
$344,427
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Mazur Estate
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go