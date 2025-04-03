Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Lask
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in gmina Lask, Poland

Lask
6
Apartment Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
2 room apartment in Lask, Poland
2 room apartment
Lask, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Lask, Poland
2 room apartment
Lask, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Two-room apartment for your own arrangement in the center of Łódź!
$49,054
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Lask, Poland
Apartment
Lask, Poland
Area 220 m²
For sale a unique usable place in Łódź at 51 Żeromskiego Street, ideally suited for medical …
$574,986
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Lask, Poland
Apartment
Lask, Poland
Area 106 m²
It offers you a place for sale that can be used for office, catering or retail and service p…
$208,387
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Lask, Poland
Apartment
Lask, Poland
Area 46 m²
4 rooms:
$77,236
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Lask, Poland
2 room apartment
Lask, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
For sale M-3/2 rooms – full schedule/ Baluty – Doły ul. Brzeźna
$84,941
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська

Properties features in gmina Lask, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes