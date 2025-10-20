Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Konstancin Jeziorna
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in gmina Konstancin Jeziorna, Poland

1 property total found
Commercial property 130 m² in Konstancin Jeziorna, Poland
Commercial property 130 m²
Konstancin Jeziorna, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
A fully equipped restaurant premises is available for lease in Konstancin, located at Wilano…
$123,936
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go