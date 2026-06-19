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Residential properties for sale in gmina Baltow, Poland

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1 property total found
2 bedroom house in Skarbka, Poland
UP UP
2 bedroom house
Skarbka, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 300 000 m²
Number of floors 1
House with investment facilities on the Kamienna River – near Bałtów DESCRIPTION For sal…
$485,330
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