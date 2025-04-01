Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Glowno, Poland

Apartment in Glowno, Poland
Apartment
Glowno, Poland
Area 117 m²
Offer of the Lokalizacja do Rentals in the Centre of Łódź at Narutowicza Street Ground floor…
$1,937
per month
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
1 room apartment in Glowno, Poland
1 room apartment
Glowno, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
For rent an extraordinary apartment in the comprehensively revitalized Polonia Palast buildi…
$426
per month
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Glowno, Poland
Apartment
Glowno, Poland
Area 73 m²
We offer a spacious 73 m² premises for rent, located in the attractive Śródmieście district …
$452
per month
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
