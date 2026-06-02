Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Gdańsk
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Gdańsk, Poland

;
1 property total found
Shop 80 m² in Gdańsk, Poland
Shop 80 m²
Gdańsk, Poland
Area 80 m²
Floor 15/1
ivprodlorp
$9,026
VAT
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go