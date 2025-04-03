Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Brzeziny
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Brzeziny, Poland

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Brzeziny, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Brzeziny, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
We offer a charming 2-room apartment with an area of ​​34m2 on the first floor / high ground…
$562
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes