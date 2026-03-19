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Residential properties for sale in Białystok, Poland

apartments
38
38 properties total found
3 room apartment in Białystok, Poland
3 room apartment
Białystok, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/1
$164,072
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Białystok, Poland
3 room apartment
Białystok, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/1
$192,827
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Białystok, Poland
3 room apartment
Białystok, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/1
$164,072
Leave a request
OneOne
3 room apartment in Białystok, Poland
3 room apartment
Białystok, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/1
$162,381
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Białystok, Poland
3 room apartment
Białystok, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/1
$162,381
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Białystok, Poland
3 room apartment
Białystok, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/1
$164,072
Leave a request
Melrose VillasMelrose Villas
3 room apartment in Białystok, Poland
3 room apartment
Białystok, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/1
$164,072
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Białystok, Poland
3 room apartment
Białystok, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/1
$162,381
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Białystok, Poland
3 room apartment
Białystok, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/1
$162,381
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Białystok, Poland
3 room apartment
Białystok, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/1
$197,225
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Białystok, Poland
3 room apartment
Białystok, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/1
$164,072
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Białystok, Poland
3 room apartment
Białystok, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/1
$162,381
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Białystok, Poland
3 room apartment
Białystok, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/1
$218,537
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Białystok, Poland
3 room apartment
Białystok, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/1
$164,072
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Białystok, Poland
3 room apartment
Białystok, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/1
$192,827
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Białystok, Poland
3 room apartment
Białystok, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/1
$162,381
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Białystok, Poland
3 room apartment
Białystok, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/1
$197,225
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Białystok, Poland
4 room apartment
Białystok, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
$236,467
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Białystok, Poland
3 room apartment
Białystok, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/1
$197,225
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Białystok, Poland
3 room apartment
Białystok, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/1
$162,381
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Białystok, Poland
3 room apartment
Białystok, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/1
$192,827
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Białystok, Poland
3 room apartment
Białystok, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/1
$164,072
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Białystok, Poland
3 room apartment
Białystok, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/1
$164,072
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Białystok, Poland
3 room apartment
Białystok, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
$214,478
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Białystok, Poland
3 room apartment
Białystok, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
$214,478
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Białystok, Poland
3 room apartment
Białystok, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
$214,478
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Białystok, Poland
3 room apartment
Białystok, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/1
$218,537
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Białystok, Poland
3 room apartment
Białystok, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
$214,478
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Białystok, Poland
3 room apartment
Białystok, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/1
$164,072
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Białystok, Poland
3 room apartment
Białystok, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/1
$218,537
Leave a request

Properties features in Białystok, Poland

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