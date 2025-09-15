  1. Realting.com
  Stany Zjednoczone
  Miami
  Domek House, 360m2, Gorica C - FOR RENT

Domek House, 360m2, Gorica C - FOR RENT

Miami, Stany Zjednoczone
od
$2,347
;
10
ID: 28649
Data aktualizacji: 1.10.2025

Lokalizacja

  Kraj
    Stany Zjednoczone
  Region / Państwo
    Floryda
  Okolica
    Hrabstwo Miami-Dade
  Miasto
    Miami

O kompleksie

A luxuriously furnished house for rent, covering an area of 360m2, located in Gorica C. Layout: Basement: office, laundry room, toilet, and garage with one parking space. Ground floor: entrance hallway, living room, kitchen, dining room, two bedrooms, terrace, and toilet. First floor: entrance hallway, three bedrooms, bathroom, and toilet. The house is located in a prestigious neighborhood, in the wider center of Podgorica, ensuring peace and security. In the immediate vicinity, you will find: diplomatic and consular missions, the British Embassy, the Montenegrin Academy of Sciences and Arts, Villa Gorica, numerous companies, private clinics, Gorica Park Forest, markets, and more. The city center is only 1 km away. The house also features a sauna in the yard, providing an additional space for relaxation and privacy! It is available for long-term rental, with a mandatory deposit!

Lokalizacja na mapie

Miami, Stany Zjednoczone
Inne kompleksy
Chata Kuća 77 m² na Prodaju – Krimovica, Kotor
Chata Kuća 77 m² na Prodaju – Krimovica, Kotor
Chata Kuća 77 m² na Prodaju – Krimovica, Kotor
Chata Kuća 77 m² na Prodaju – Krimovica, Kotor
Chata Kuća 77 m² na Prodaju – Krimovica, Kotor
Pokaż wszystko Chata Kuća 77 m² na Prodaju – Krimovica, Kotor
Chata Kuća 77 m² na Prodaju – Krimovica, Kotor
Miami, Stany Zjednoczone
od
$164,306
Na prodaju kuća Krimovice na svega 8 km od Budve, u neposrednoj blizini plaža Jaz, Ploče i Trsten. 📍 Lokacija: Krimovica, opština Kotor; 🏖 Udaljenost od mora: nekoliko minuta vožnje do najpoznatijih plaža. Struktura kuće: 🏠 Prizemlje (50 m²): Ulazni prostor – 11,3 m² Kuhinja s trpezarijom – …
Agencja
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Chata House, 350m2, Zlatica - FOR RENT
Chata House, 350m2, Zlatica - FOR RENT
Chata House, 350m2, Zlatica - FOR RENT
Chata House, 350m2, Zlatica - FOR RENT
Chata House, 350m2, Zlatica - FOR RENT
Pokaż wszystko Chata House, 350m2, Zlatica - FOR RENT
Chata House, 350m2, Zlatica - FOR RENT
Miami, Stany Zjednoczone
od
$1,819
Furnished house for rent, 350m2, in Zlatica, Podgorica. Structure: Ground floor: entrance hall, living room, kitchen, dining room, two bedrooms, bathroom, toilet and two terraces. First floor: entrance hall, living room, kitchen, dining room, two bedrooms, bathroom, toilet and terrace. T…
Agencja
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Chata Kuća 128 m² na Prodaju – Lekići, Podgorica
Chata Kuća 128 m² na Prodaju – Lekići, Podgorica
Chata Kuća 128 m² na Prodaju – Lekići, Podgorica
Chata Kuća 128 m² na Prodaju – Lekići, Podgorica
Chata Kuća 128 m² na Prodaju – Lekići, Podgorica
Pokaż wszystko Chata Kuća 128 m² na Prodaju – Lekići, Podgorica
Chata Kuća 128 m² na Prodaju – Lekići, Podgorica
Miami, Stany Zjednoczone
od
$1,291
Izdaje se kuća od mjesto Lekiće (8minuta vožnje od Capital Plaze) od 128m2. Nalazi se na placu od 4.000m2. Po strukturi je trosobna i u potpunosti opremljena. Kuća je opremljena sa stilom i ukusom. Nalazi se u neposrednoj blizini ušća Sitnice i Morače. Budući zakupac dobija na korišćenje vel…
Agencja
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
