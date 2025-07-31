  1. Realting.com
  2. Emiraty Arabskie
  3. Ghadeer Al Tayr
  4. Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Jacob & Co Apartments

Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Jacob & Co Apartments

Ghadeer Al Tayr, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$465,000
;
10
Zostawić wniosek
Pokaż kontakty
ID: 32765
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 28.10.2025

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Emiraty Arabskie
  • Region / Państwo
    Abu Zabi
  • Okolica
    Abu Dhabi
  • Miasto
    Ghadeer Al Tayr

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa premium
  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2028
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe

Szczegóły wnętrza

Zabezpieczenia:

  • Ochrona

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  • Basen
  • Siłownia
  • Winda

Dodatkowo

  • Udzielenie zezwolenia na pobyt
  • Transakcja zdalna

O kompleksie

Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana is a new exclusive residential complex to be built in Abu Dhabi. Leading developer Ohana Development is implementing this project in collaboration with the world-renowned luxury jewelry brand Jacob & Co. The complex features an impressive collection of branded apartments.

 

Residents of Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana will be able to enjoy a luxurious life by the sea in Abu Dhabi. The complex's prestigious infrastructure includes picturesque walking areas, a promenade, and a private beach.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Ghadeer Al Tayr, Emiraty Arabskie

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmienili Państwo parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Apartamentowiec Apartamenty z Panoramicznym Widokiem na Morze i Ratami w Dubai Harbour
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$2,77M
Zespół mieszkaniowy New Altan Residence with an infinity pool and a multifunctional room, Green Gate District, Dubai, UAE
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$493,763
Zespół mieszkaniowy Design-Led Apartments with Elevated Comfort and Smart Value / Deca Avana Residences
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$199
Zespół mieszkaniowy New Reef 998 Residence with a swimming pool, parks and a gym, DLRC, Dbai, UAE
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$188,472
Zespół mieszkaniowy Landmark project Seaside with beaches, hotels and golf courses, Dubai Islands area, Dubai, UAE
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$784,387
Państwo przegląda
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Jacob & Co Apartments
Ghadeer Al Tayr, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$465,000
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek Pokaż kontakty
Inne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy ORLA
Zespół mieszkaniowy ORLA
Zespół mieszkaniowy ORLA
Zespół mieszkaniowy ORLA
Zespół mieszkaniowy ORLA
Pokaż wszystko Zespół mieszkaniowy ORLA
Zespół mieszkaniowy ORLA
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$7,77M
Opcje wykończenia Gotowe
Rok realizacji 2026
Liczba kondygnacji 13
Powierzchnia 397–586 m²
2 obiekty nieruchomości 2
Pomoc w uzyskaniu statusu rezydenta. Bezpłatny wybór nieruchomości. Wsparcie prawne w prezencie! Wyjątkowy projekt Orla Dorchester Collection by Omniyat jest przeznaczony dla tych, którzy są przyzwyczajeni do cieszenia się luksusem i nowoczesnym stylem życia. Ten oszałamiający kompleks mies…
Rodzaj obiektu
Powierzchnia, m²
Koszt, USD
Mieszkanie 2 pokoi
397.0
7,77M
Mieszkanie 4 pokoi
586.0
12,59M
Agencja
DDA Real Estate
Zostaw prośbę
Zespół mieszkaniowy Binghatti APEX
Zespół mieszkaniowy Binghatti APEX
Zespół mieszkaniowy Binghatti APEX
Zespół mieszkaniowy Binghatti APEX
Zespół mieszkaniowy Binghatti APEX
Pokaż wszystko Zespół mieszkaniowy Binghatti APEX
Zespół mieszkaniowy Binghatti APEX
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$176,967
Rok realizacji 2025
Powierzchnia 37–70 m²
2 obiekty nieruchomości 2
528 Apartament, 9 Sprzedaż detaliczna, 15 biurTyp jednostek: Studio1BRZakres wielkości: Studio: od 32- 41 m21BR: od 58- 85 m2Oczekiwane opłaty za obsługę: 10- 12 AED / sqftWyposażenie: Kryty siłownia, Basen dla dorosłych, Basen dla dzieci, Łódka, Pawilon, Przełęcz do joggingu, Joga na zewnąt…
Rodzaj obiektu
Powierzchnia, m²
Koszt, USD
Mieszkanie 1 pokój
70.0
251,837
Kawalerka
37.3
231,417
Agencja
Easy Life Property
Zostaw prośbę
Zespół mieszkaniowy New complex of townhouses Watercrest with swimming pools, Meydan, Dubai, UAE
Zespół mieszkaniowy New complex of townhouses Watercrest with swimming pools, Meydan, Dubai, UAE
Zespół mieszkaniowy New complex of townhouses Watercrest with swimming pools, Meydan, Dubai, UAE
Zespół mieszkaniowy New complex of townhouses Watercrest with swimming pools, Meydan, Dubai, UAE
Zespół mieszkaniowy New complex of townhouses Watercrest with swimming pools, Meydan, Dubai, UAE
Pokaż wszystko Zespół mieszkaniowy New complex of townhouses Watercrest with swimming pools, Meydan, Dubai, UAE
Zespół mieszkaniowy New complex of townhouses Watercrest with swimming pools, Meydan, Dubai, UAE
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$2,19M
WaterCrest to znakomita kolekcja willi i kamienic. Zanurz się w świat studiowanej elegancji: każdy element projektu, od harmonijnej palety kolorów do bujnych kwitnących ogrodów, tworzy atmosferę spokoju i spokoju. Kompleks, położony w malowniczych ogrodach, zapewnia łatwy dostęp do najlepszy…
Agencja
TRANIO
Zostaw prośbę
Realting.com
Udać się
Najnowsze wiadomości w Emiraty Arabskie
Jak sprzedać mieszkanie w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich: przewodnik krok po kroku dla osób fizycznych
31.07.2025
Jak sprzedać mieszkanie w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich: przewodnik krok po kroku dla osób fizycznych
Inwestycje w nieruchomości w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich: 5 obiecujących nowych inwestycji w całym kraju
20.06.2025
Inwestycje w nieruchomości w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich: 5 obiecujących nowych inwestycji w całym kraju
Kup mieszkanie w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich z meblami: przegląd obiektów od 130 tys. euro do 2,4 mln euro.
13.01.2025
Kup mieszkanie w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich z meblami: przegląd obiektów od 130 tys. euro do 2,4 mln euro.
Rynek mieszkaniowy w Dubaju w dalszym ciągu odnotowuje rekordowe tempo wzrostu. Analityka od REALTING
24.12.2024
Rynek mieszkaniowy w Dubaju w dalszym ciągu odnotowuje rekordowe tempo wzrostu. Analityka od REALTING
Kredyt hipoteczny w Dubaju dla nierezydentów. Jak kupić nieruchomość na kredyt
18.12.2024
Kredyt hipoteczny w Dubaju dla nierezydentów. Jak kupić nieruchomość na kredyt
Dziedziczenie majątku i nieruchomości w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich
17.10.2024
Dziedziczenie majątku i nieruchomości w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich
Program emerytalny w Dubaju. Jak uzyskać wizę emerytalną do Dubaju
01.10.2024
Program emerytalny w Dubaju. Jak uzyskać wizę emerytalną do Dubaju
Wyświetlić wszystkie publikacje