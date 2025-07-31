Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Brabus Island

  1. Realting.com
ID: 32762
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 28.10.2025

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Emiraty Arabskie
  • Region / Państwo
    Abu Zabi

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa premium
  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2029
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe

Szczegóły wnętrza

Zabezpieczenia:

  • Ochrona

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  • Basen
  • Siłownia
  • Winda

Dodatkowo

  • Udzielenie zezwolenia na pobyt
  • Transakcja zdalna

O kompleksie

Brabus Island is a bold residential project from developer Reportage, created in collaboration with legendary German brand BRABUS. The complex is located in the prestigious Al Raha Beach area of Abu Dhabi and consists of four 13-story buildings comprising 352 apartments and 96 villas. The architecture embodies the BRABUS design philosophy — luxurious, progressive, and focused on those who are not willing to compromise.

 

The apartments are available with 2, 3, and 4 bedrooms, with a choice of three interior finishes: Black and Bold, White Bliss, and Gray Haven. Each apartment features private balconies or terraces, fully tiled bathrooms, en-suite bedrooms, built-in wardrobes, fitted kitchens, and modern communication systems. The design is inspired by the style of BRABUS supercars and can be adapted to the individual taste of the owner.

 

The project is strategically located just minutes from attractions such as Yas Island, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, and the Louvre Abu Dhabi. Amenities include swimming pools, fitness areas, children's playgrounds, and landscaped walking areas. This is not just a place to live—it is a unique style inspired by the pursuit of perfection.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Sklepy spożywcze
Rekreacja

Pokaż kontakty
