Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Brabus Island

Brabus Island is a bold residential project from developer Reportage, created in collaboration with legendary German brand BRABUS. The complex is located in the prestigious Al Raha Beach area of Abu Dhabi and consists of four 13-story buildings comprising 352 apartments and 96 villas. The architecture embodies the BRABUS design philosophy — luxurious, progressive, and focused on those who are not willing to compromise.

The apartments are available with 2, 3, and 4 bedrooms, with a choice of three interior finishes: Black and Bold, White Bliss, and Gray Haven. Each apartment features private balconies or terraces, fully tiled bathrooms, en-suite bedrooms, built-in wardrobes, fitted kitchens, and modern communication systems. The design is inspired by the style of BRABUS supercars and can be adapted to the individual taste of the owner.

The project is strategically located just minutes from attractions such as Yas Island, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, and the Louvre Abu Dhabi. Amenities include swimming pools, fitness areas, children's playgrounds, and landscaped walking areas. This is not just a place to live—it is a unique style inspired by the pursuit of perfection.