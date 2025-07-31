  1. Realting.com
  Emiraty Arabskie
  Willa Palm Jebel Ali

Willa Palm Jebel Ali

Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$6,91M
;
36
ID: 32724
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 23.10.2025

Lokalizacja

  • Kraj
    Emiraty Arabskie
  • Region / Państwo
    Dubaj

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa premium
  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2028
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe

O kompleksie

Palm Jebel Ali rises majestically above the sparkling waters of the Arabian Gulf, presenting an exquisite archipelago paradise just minutes from the Dubai coastline. This large-scale project embodies the country's ambitious desire to create a unique place unlike any other.

 

Its islands combine lush greenery and vibrant turquoise shores to form distinctive residential neighborhoods. Exceptional residences, world-class hotels, and unique lifestyle opportunities are located along pristine coastlines.

 

The Beach Collection at Palm Jebel Ali brings the coastal vibe to every moment of life. Set amid timeless landscapes and elegant architecture, these homes open directly onto pristine beaches with panoramic views. Designed for comfortable living, socialising and understated luxury, the 5- and 6-bedroom homes provide easy access to the vibrant energy of Palm Jebel Ali.

 

The Coral Collection features ultra-premium villas on spacious plots with lush gardens and complete privacy. Designed in collaboration with world-class architects, each residence is unique and elegant, combining natural lighting, quality materials, and direct beach access. It is a rare and impressive embodiment of coastal luxury.

Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie

Willa Palm Jebel Ali
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$6,91M
