  1. Realting.com
  2. Emiraty Arabskie
  3. Kompleks mieszkalny Symbolic Altus Falconcity of Wonders

Kompleks mieszkalny Symbolic Altus Falconcity of Wonders

Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$274,000
;
17
Zostawić wniosek
Pokaż kontakty
ID: 32714
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 23.10.2025

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Emiraty Arabskie
  • Region / Państwo
    Dubaj

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa ekonomiczna
  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2027
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe

Szczegóły wnętrza

Zabezpieczenia:

  • Ochrona

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  • Basen
  • Siłownia
  • Winda

Dodatkowo

  • Udzielenie zezwolenia na pobyt
  • Transakcja zdalna

O kompleksie

An exclusive collection of 108 residential apartments in the Liwan district, including 1 BHK Elite and 2.5 BHK Panorama, fully furnished and thoughtfully designed with a modern enclosed kitchen space. Each home is designed for comfortable and stylish living, combining timeless architectural elegance with a rooftop wellness area, panoramic views, and a tranquil community atmosphere in close proximity to a sports arena. At Symbolic Altus, modern urban living is taken to a new level. Located in the sophisticated residential area of Liwan, the complex is a masterpiece of space, light, and architectural vision. Rooftop wellness areas, green landscaped balconies, and peaceful panoramic views create a lifestyle where beauty, harmony, and height define every moment.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
Opieka zdrowotna
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmienili Państwo parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy Cove by Imtiaz
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$173,106
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa An exclusive collection with a stunning view
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$95,89M
Apartamentowiec Keturah Reserve
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$1,02M
Zespół mieszkaniowy Six Senses Residences The Palm — luxury villas and penthouses in new residence by Select Group with restaurants and a direct access to the sea in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$7,86M
Zespół mieszkaniowy Samana Golf Views
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$193,031
Państwo przegląda
Kompleks mieszkalny Symbolic Altus Falconcity of Wonders
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$274,000
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek Pokaż kontakty
Inne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy Samana Lake Views
Zespół mieszkaniowy Samana Lake Views
Zespół mieszkaniowy Samana Lake Views
Zespół mieszkaniowy Samana Lake Views
Zespół mieszkaniowy Samana Lake Views
Pokaż wszystko Zespół mieszkaniowy Samana Lake Views
Zespół mieszkaniowy Samana Lake Views
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$175,068
Opcje wykończenia Gotowe
Rok realizacji 2027
Liczba kondygnacji 21
Przytulne apartamenty w nowym projekcie Samana Lake Views w Dubai Production City! Mieszkania na życie i inwestycję! Wysoki dochód z inwestycji - od 10% w $! Nieoprocentowany plan ratalny! Termin płatności - 3 kwartały. 2027 Udogodnienia: amfiteatr, boisko do koszykówki, winda, całodobowy …
Agencja
DDA Real Estate
Zostaw prośbę
Apartamentowiec Como Residences by Nakheel
Apartamentowiec Como Residences by Nakheel
Apartamentowiec Como Residences by Nakheel
Apartamentowiec Como Residences by Nakheel
Apartamentowiec Como Residences by Nakheel
Pokaż wszystko Apartamentowiec Como Residences by Nakheel
Apartamentowiec Como Residences by Nakheel
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$14,26M
Opcje wykończenia Gotowe
Rok realizacji 2027
Liczba kondygnacji 71
Ta inspirowana wodą wieża ma 71 pięter, każde przypominające niepowtarzalną falę oceaniczną. Te wspaniałe dwa ostatnie mieszkania, 1 z 3 sypialniami i 1 z 5 sypialniami, w jednej z najbardziej znanych dzielnic na świecie, Palm Jumeirah. Doświadcz najwyższej jakości prestiżowego życia, w któ…
Agencja
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Zostaw prośbę
Zespół mieszkaniowy One Crescent
Zespół mieszkaniowy One Crescent
Zespół mieszkaniowy One Crescent
Zespół mieszkaniowy One Crescent
Zespół mieszkaniowy One Crescent
Pokaż wszystko Zespół mieszkaniowy One Crescent
Zespół mieszkaniowy One Crescent
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$4,08M
Opcje wykończenia Gotowe
Rok realizacji 2025
Liczba kondygnacji 9
Powierzchnia 2 421 m²
4 obiekty nieruchomości 4
One Crescent ameniteis repressnt the best of recurrence, wellness and entertainment. Wszystkie ustawione wokół Palm Crescent i zaprojektowane z eleganckiej, morskiej wrażliwości budynku w umyśle od eleganckiego wnętrza do basenów, spa, fitness, cygar lounge, mieszkańcy mają wiele przestrzeni…
Agencja
Easy Life Property
Zostaw prośbę
Realting.com
Udać się
Najnowsze wiadomości w Emiraty Arabskie
Jak sprzedać mieszkanie w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich: przewodnik krok po kroku dla osób fizycznych
31.07.2025
Jak sprzedać mieszkanie w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich: przewodnik krok po kroku dla osób fizycznych
Inwestycje w nieruchomości w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich: 5 obiecujących nowych inwestycji w całym kraju
20.06.2025
Inwestycje w nieruchomości w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich: 5 obiecujących nowych inwestycji w całym kraju
Kup mieszkanie w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich z meblami: przegląd obiektów od 130 tys. euro do 2,4 mln euro.
13.01.2025
Kup mieszkanie w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich z meblami: przegląd obiektów od 130 tys. euro do 2,4 mln euro.
Rynek mieszkaniowy w Dubaju w dalszym ciągu odnotowuje rekordowe tempo wzrostu. Analityka od REALTING
24.12.2024
Rynek mieszkaniowy w Dubaju w dalszym ciągu odnotowuje rekordowe tempo wzrostu. Analityka od REALTING
Kredyt hipoteczny w Dubaju dla nierezydentów. Jak kupić nieruchomość na kredyt
18.12.2024
Kredyt hipoteczny w Dubaju dla nierezydentów. Jak kupić nieruchomość na kredyt
Dziedziczenie majątku i nieruchomości w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich
17.10.2024
Dziedziczenie majątku i nieruchomości w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich
Program emerytalny w Dubaju. Jak uzyskać wizę emerytalną do Dubaju
01.10.2024
Program emerytalny w Dubaju. Jak uzyskać wizę emerytalną do Dubaju
Wyświetlić wszystkie publikacje