Kompleks mieszkalny Cozy apartments with the most beautiful views

Business Bay, Emiraty Arabskie
16
ID: 32595
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 7.10.2025

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Emiraty Arabskie
  • Region / Państwo
    Dubaj
  • Miasto
    Business Bay

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa biznesowa
  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2027
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe

Szczegóły wnętrza

Zabezpieczenia:

  • Ochrona

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  • Basen
  • Siłownia
  • Teren zamknięty

Dodatkowo

  • Udzielenie zezwolenia na pobyt
  • Transakcja zdalna

O kompleksie

Casa AHS is an iconic residential project located along the Dubai Water Canal near Safa Park. The architectural concept was developed by Killa Design. The complex includes 32 residences and is designed in a modern vertical style with spacious terraces and panoramic patios. The project features Sky Villas, Sky Mansions, and Sky Palaces, each designed with an emphasis on privacy, light, and elegance.

 

The project includes 3-, 4-, and 5-bedroom residences ranging in size from 5,088 to over 10,000 square feet, Sky Mansions up to 20,972 square feet, and Sky Palaces up to 29,700 square feet. All residences are equipped with private elevators with direct access to the living room, ceilings up to 12 meters high, and spacious layouts. The apartments are unfurnished but come with smart systems, individual storage rooms, and enclosed parking spaces. The interiors by HBA create a sense of space and open transition between indoor and outdoor areas with views of the canal and park.

 

Casa AHS is conveniently located just minutes from DIFC, Downtown Dubai, and Mall of the Emirates, providing quick access to both business and entertainment centers. Amenities include indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a spa, an onsen, a cigar lounge, a gym, yoga and Pilates studios, a cinema, and a private sushi bar. The project offers concierge services, a personal chauffeur, a mobile app, and lounge areas, providing an atmosphere of exclusive comfort.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Business Bay, Emiraty Arabskie
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Finanse
Rekreacja

