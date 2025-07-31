  1. Realting.com
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Vindera The Valley, The Villas

Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$841,100
BTC
10.0047171
ETH
524.3899953
USDT
831 582.5378543
* Cena ma charakter poglądowy
i jest zgodna z kursem wymiany 16.04.2025
;
18
ID: 28091
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 23.09.2025

Lokalizacja

  • Kraj
    Emiraty Arabskie
  • Region / Państwo
    Dubaj

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa komfortu
  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2028
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe

O kompleksie

Discover Vindera, an exceptional oasis within The Valley Phase 2, where views of Central Park and luxurious gardens combine with peaceful forest trails. Immerse yourself in the beauty of nature, from flower farms to lush green areas, complemented by fragrant wellness amenities. Here, every day brings a sense of connection, tranquility, and the simple joy of living in tune with nature. At Vindera, families thrive and serenity becomes a way of life.

 

At Vindera, nature is not just a backdrop, but the essence of everyday living. Stroll through colorful flower farms, explore sun-drenched meadows, or find peace on quiet forest trails. Lush gardens, secluded courtyards, and picturesque outdoor spaces invite reflection, turning ordinary moments into opportunities for tranquility and inspiration.

 

Beyond personal retreats, Vindera invites you to live an active life. Spacious parks, children's playgrounds, and dynamic outdoor areas spark curiosity and the joy of discovery, while wellness centers and a state-of-the-art fitness center promote harmony of body and mind. From peaceful morning walks to social events at the clubhouse or relaxing by the pool, life here is a carefully balanced combination of wellness and family leisure.

 

Step into Vindera, where emerald gardens, sun-filled spaces, and serene paths define a lifestyle inspired by nature. Relax, socialize, and recharge amid lush greenery, cozy courtyards, and wellness areas where modern amenities blend harmoniously with the beauty of the surrounding world. Every corner beckons you to explore, discover, and quietly reflect. At Vindera, every space is designed to enrich your life with moments of connection, harmony, and joy. From quiet corners for solitude to lively places for socializing, the community offers experiences that enhance well-being, inspire unity, and create precious memories in a place where nature and modern life meet in harmony.

 

Lokalizacja na mapie

Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie

Państwo przegląda
