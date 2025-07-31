  1. Realting.com
  Abu Zabi
  Kompleks mieszkalny Louvre

Kompleks mieszkalny Louvre

Abu Zabi, Emiraty Arabskie
$1,01M
ID: 17640
Data aktualizacji: 5.04.2024

  Kraj
    Emiraty Arabskie
  Region / Państwo
    Abu Zabi

  Typ konstrukcji nowego budynku
    Typ konstrukcji nowego budynku
    Monolityczny
  Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2025
  Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe
  Liczba kondygnacji
    Liczba kondygnacji
    23

Bonuses in the new Louvre project in the very center of Saadiyat Island! Apartments for life and investment! High rental income - from 10%! Let's provide the investor catalog! Important installment plan!

The deadline is 2025

Convenities: infinity-basin, fitness center, yoga, pilates, cinema, spa center for animals, sauna, concierge service and much more.

Location:
5-15 minutes - Louvre Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Beach.
20-30 minutes - Ferrari World, Yas Waterworld, SeaWorld, Abu Dhabi Beach, Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Payment plan:
60 % - at the stage of construction
40 % - at the end

We will provide free apartments on request!
Write or call to find out more!

Abu Zabi, Emiraty Arabskie
