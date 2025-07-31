Kompleks mieszkalny Louvre

Bonuses in the new Louvre project in the very center of Saadiyat Island! Apartments for life and investment! High rental income - from 10%! Let's provide the investor catalog! Important installment plan!



The deadline is 2025



Convenities: infinity-basin, fitness center, yoga, pilates, cinema, spa center for animals, sauna, concierge service and much more.



Location:

5-15 minutes - Louvre Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Beach.

20-30 minutes - Ferrari World, Yas Waterworld, SeaWorld, Abu Dhabi Beach, Abu Dhabi International Airport.



Payment plan:

60 % - at the stage of construction

40 % - at the end



