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DDA Real Estate

Emiraty Arabskie, Dubaj
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Company type
Company type
Agencja nieruchomości
Rok założenia firmy
Rok założenia firmy
2007
Na platformie
Na platformie
3 lata 7 miesięcy
Języki komunikacji
Języki komunikacji
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
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dda-realestate.com
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O agencji

DDA Real Estate is an international real estate agency specializing in the UAE, Thailand and Bali markets. We help clients buy, sell and profitably invest in foreign real estate, fully accompanying the process from the first consultation to obtaining keys and residence documents.

Founded in 2007, DDA Real Estate has grown from a local agency to an international expert. Today, our team brings together experienced brokers, lawyers, financial consultants and relocation specialists, which allows us to solve any turnkey requests — from choosing apartments to applying for a mortgage, opening a bank account and obtaining a resident visa.

Why choose DDA Real Estate:

  • 18+ years of expertise in the international market
  • access to closed facilities and projects from major developers
  • full transaction support in one company
  • assistance in obtaining a mortgage for foreigners, opening an account, registering a company
  • post-purchase support: rental, facility management, resale
  • honest recommendations and personal selection for the client's goals: investment, relocation, passive income or a second home

We don't sell square footage — we solve the client's problems.

DDA Real Estate selects a project for your strategy: capital preservation, profit, relocation or diversification. We conduct the transaction before the result and stay with the client even after the purchase.

Usługi

Nasze usługi obejmują pełen zakres potrzeb:

  • zakup i sprzedaż mieszkań, willi, działek i obiektów komercyjnych;
  • wynajem i zarządzanie nieruchomościami;
  • kredyty hipoteczne i programy raty bez%;
  • ubezpieczenia, akceptacji mieszkania (snagging), podłączenia usług użyteczności publicznej;
  • wsparcie prawne, rejestracja przedsiębiorstwa, przetwarzanie wiz i dokumenty spadkowe.

Współpracujemy bezpośrednio z wiodącymi deweloperami, co pozwala nam oferować ekskluzywne warunki i najlepsze ceny dla nowych budynków.

Nasi partnerzy
5 agencje 2 dewelopera 1 agent
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od
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DDA Real Estate
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