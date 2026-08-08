O agencji

DDA Real Estate is an international real estate agency specializing in the UAE, Thailand and Bali markets. We help clients buy, sell and profitably invest in foreign real estate, fully accompanying the process from the first consultation to obtaining keys and residence documents.

Founded in 2007, DDA Real Estate has grown from a local agency to an international expert. Today, our team brings together experienced brokers, lawyers, financial consultants and relocation specialists, which allows us to solve any turnkey requests — from choosing apartments to applying for a mortgage, opening a bank account and obtaining a resident visa.

Why choose DDA Real Estate:

18+ years of expertise in the international market

access to closed facilities and projects from major developers

full transaction support in one company

assistance in obtaining a mortgage for foreigners, opening an account, registering a company

post-purchase support: rental, facility management, resale

honest recommendations and personal selection for the client's goals: investment, relocation, passive income or a second home

We don't sell square footage — we solve the client's problems.

DDA Real Estate selects a project for your strategy: capital preservation, profit, relocation or diversification. We conduct the transaction before the result and stay with the client even after the purchase.