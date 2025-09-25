Apart hotel Prima Residence

  1. Realting.com
od
$189,000
12 1
ID: 28101
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 24.09.2025

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Indonezja
  • Region / Państwo
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Okolica
    Badung
  • Miasteczko
    Canggu

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa biznesowa
  • Typ konstrukcji nowego budynku
    Typ konstrukcji nowego budynku
    Monolityczny
  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2027
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe
  • Liczba kondygnacji
    Liczba kondygnacji
    5

Szczegóły wnętrza

Zabezpieczenia:

  • Ochrona

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  • Basen
  • Siłownia
  • Winda

Dodatkowo

  • Firma zarządzająca
  • Wycieczka online
  • Udzielenie zezwolenia na pobyt
  • Transakcja zdalna

O kompleksie

**PRIMA RESIDENCE** is a premium residential complex by the creators of Citadince Hotel, located in the heart of Batu Bolong, just 300 meters from the ocean. The Canggu area, where the project is situated, is the epicenter of Bali's surf culture and a popular spot among tourists and expats. Legendary beach clubs like FINNS BEACH CLUB and ATLAS BEACH CLUB, as well as numerous restaurants, bars, and shops, are within walking distance.

 

**About the Project:**

PRIMA RESIDENCE is an outstanding architectural project inspired by Asian aesthetics. The complex combines modern design with elements of nature: the facades are adorned with vertical gardens, while open balconies and curvilinear panels create a sense of movement and lightness. The project includes 120 DELUXE category apartments, designed for enhanced comfort for both short-term stays and long-term living.

 

**Layouts and Prices:**

*   **One-Bedroom Apartments:** 50 sq. m, starting price from $189,000.

*   **Two-Bedroom Apartments:** 93.1 sq. m, starting price from $378,000.

All apartments feature a living room, kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, and terrace.

 

**Amenities:**

The complex rooftop features a panoramic swimming pool with ocean views, a restaurant, a bar, and a conference room. The project also includes a gym and leisure areas. This unique infrastructure makes PRIMA RESIDENCE attractive to both tourists and business guests.

 

**Management:**

The management company is the international leader Colliers, ensuring high service standards and stable returns. The project is integrated with platforms like Airbnb, Booking.com, Expedia, and Agoda, guaranteeing high occupancy rates.

 

**Investment Potential:**

*   **Average Annual Net Profit:** $51,643.

*   **Payback Period:** 6.5 years.

*   **Annual Return:** from 13.4%.

*   **Property Value Appreciation:** 40-50% during the construction phase.

 

**The Team:**

The project is developed by an experienced builder with 20+ years of expertise in construction in Bali, whose projects include the Citadince Hotel near Berawa Beach.

 

**Completion Date:**

Q3 2027.

 

PRIMA RESIDENCE is a unique opportunity to invest in Bali real estate that combines luxury, comfort, and high profitability. The project is ideal for those who value premium quality of life and stable financial prospects.

Udogodnienia w kompleksie
Mieszkania
Powierzchnia, m²
Cena za m², USD
Cena mieszkania, USD
Mieszkania 1 pokój
Powierzchnia, m² 50.4
Cena za m², USD 4,147
Cena mieszkania, USD 209,000
Mieszkania 2 pokoi
Powierzchnia, m² 93.1
Cena za m², USD 4,275
Cena mieszkania, USD 398,000

Lokalizacja na mapie

Canggu, Indonezja

Wideo recenzja apart - hotel Prima Residence

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmienili Państwo parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
